Diddy jurors explain mixed verdict in new Netflix documentary

The new Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning features two jurors who delivered a split verdict in the 2025 trial of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jurors 160 and 75 shared their insights on how they interpreted the allegations against Combs and whether his celebrity status influenced their decision. The music mogul was charged with sex trafficking by force, transportation for the purposes of prostitution, and racketeering.

Juror insights 'Domestic violence wasn't one of the charges' Variety reported that Juror 160, a millennial woman who grew up listening to Combs's music, said the actual charges brought against him were crucial in their verdict. She noted that Combs's violence toward his longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura was not part of the discussion. "You can't beat that small girl like that the way he did...but domestic violence wasn't one of the charges," she said.

Relationship scrutiny Juror 75 questioned Ventura's relationship with Combs Juror 75, a middle-aged man with no prior knowledge of Combs, questioned how guilty the music mogul could be when Ventura stayed in their on-and-off relationship for 11 years. He said, "That was a very, very interesting relationship versus two people in love... She wanted to be with him. He took her for granted." "So just like both hands clapping together, you cannot clap with one hand."