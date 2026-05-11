Netflix drops 'Desi Bling' trailer starring Kundrra and Prakash
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Desi Bling, starring Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.
The show takes you inside Dubai's flashy Indian social scene: think private jets, designer outfits, and wild yacht parties, but it's not all glitz.
There's plenty of behind-the-scenes drama, shifting friendships, and real-life emotions that keep things interesting.
'Desi Bling' hits Netflix May 20
Along with the main duo, you'll see faces like Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan and Sana Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, and Iryna Kinakh.
There are also brief glimpses of Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi.
Prakash calls it desi masala, while Kundrra says it feels surprisingly real.
If you loved Dubai Bling, this spin-off drops on Netflix May 20—mark your calendar!