Netflix drops 'Desi Bling' trailer starring Kundrra and Prakash

'Desi Bling' hits Netflix May 20

Along with the main duo, you'll see faces like Satish and Tabinda Sanpal, Rizwan and Sana Sajan, Dyuti Parruck, and Iryna Kinakh.

There are also brief glimpses of Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, and Vivek Oberoi.

Prakash calls it desi masala, while Kundrra says it feels surprisingly real.

If you loved Dubai Bling, this spin-off drops on Netflix May 20—mark your calendar!