Netflix drops 'Devil May Cry' S2 trailer, Dante vs Vergil
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the Devil May Cry season two trailer, and it's coming to screens on May 12, 2026.
This time, demon hunter Dante is back, facing off against his twin brother Vergil in a rivalry that digs even deeper into their past and the chaos between worlds.
Shankar promises twists as Mir returns
Season two puts Dante through some serious internal and external struggles as Vergil's return stirs up old childhood wounds.
Creator Adi Shankar is promising more unexpected twists and a mix of action with layered storytelling.
Animation studio Mir returns for another round, bringing extra emotion to Dante and Vergil's complicated bond. Plus, Johnny Yong Bosch and Robbie Daymond are back to voice the twins.