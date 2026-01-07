Agatha Christie's 'Seven Dials': When, where to watch Netflix's adaptation 

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Seven Dials , a reimagined adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic novel, The Seven Dials Mystery. Set in 1920s London, the story follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna-Bruce) as she investigates her love interest's mysterious death at a party. The film aims to balance Christie's original intrigue with contemporary sensibilities to appeal to both new and long-time fans of the author.

Trailer highlights 'Seven Dials' trailer teases suspenseful murder mystery The trailer begins with a lively party where Gerry Wade (Corey Mylchreest) hints at proposing to Bundle. However, the mood quickly shifts when Bundle finds Gerry dead in his bed, surrounded by seven alarm clocks, the next morning. Undeterred by societal expectations and obstacles, she vows to uncover the truth behind his death. Her friends Ronnie Devereux (Nabhaan Rizwan) and Jimmy Thesiger (Edward Bluemel) support her despite knowing the risks involved in her investigation.

Character exploration 'Seven Dials' trailer showcases Bundle's determination and resolve McKenna-Bruce describes Bundle as a "go-getter" who won't take no for an answer. She adds, "Particularly as a woman in 1925, she has a lot stacked against her, and she doesn't let it deter her at any point." The trailer also features an exchange between Bundle and Superintendent Battle (Martin Freeman), where he warns her about the dangers of the "seven dials." Despite these warnings, Bundle remains committed to solving the case.