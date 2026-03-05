'Seven together...': Netflix drops trailer for BTS's grand comeback

Netflix has released the first trailer for BTS 's upcoming live stream concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang. The event will mark the K-pop group's return after a hiatus and will be streamed on March 21 from Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul. In the voiceover for the trailer, RM, the leader of the band, is emotionally heard saying, "Seven together, we can do anything."

Emotional reunion Trailer features BTS's Jung Kook, Jimin, among others The trailer also features emotional moments from the members of BTS, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Jung Kook can be heard saying, "So emotional. I really miss them," referring to their fans known as ARMY. Jimin adds, "Let's get back out there!" The trailer then features a cinematic arrangement of Mikrokosmos from the group's 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

Twitter Post See the trailer here Let the countdown begin 🎤 BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG. March 21 8pm KST / 4am PT. LIVE worldwide exclusively on Netflix.#BTSLiveonNetflix#BTS_ARIRANGpic.twitter.com/3uwED5vq86 — Netflix (@netflix) March 5, 2026

Global tour Concert to be followed by world tour The live stream concert will be followed by BTS's first full-scale global tour in years, covering Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Australia. The tour will kick off with three nights in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to Tokyo for two nights. They are expected to make 79 stops across the world. The band will release their fifth studio album, Arirang, on March 20.

