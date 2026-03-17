'We are finally back': Netflix releases 'BTS: The Return' trailer
What's the story
BTS has dropped the trailer for their upcoming documentary, BTS: The Return. The film will chronicle the making of their new album, Arirang, and is set to premiere on Netflix on March 27. In the trailer, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, reflect on their time apart during mandatory military service in South Korea. The film is directed by Bao Nguyen, known for his work on The Greatest Night in Pop.
Reunion insights
Documentary to explore BTS's return to music after military service
The documentary trailer also gives a glimpse into the members' reunion in Los Angeles. RM shared his thoughts on this experience, saying, "In the military, time just passed by, but here in L.A., you really feel the impermanence of time." "And we're trying to find out what makes us BTS." Another member adds, "We are finally back where we're meant to be."
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See the trailer here
Experience their comeback journey.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 16,
Watch BTS: THE RETURN, a new documentary film out 27 March, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/HsLHjoY7tg
2026
Documentary details
'BTS: The Return' promises to be a heartfelt experience
BTS: The Return promises to be a deeply personal portrait of the group, exploring themes of resilience, brotherhood, and reinvention. It will capture their journey as they rebuild their artistic chemistry and create new music that reflects who they are today. The film is produced by This Machine and HYBE, with a strong creative team including executive producers Melissa Robledo, Mark Blatty, Seonjeong Shin, among others.