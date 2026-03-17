'BTS: The Return' premieres on March 27

'We are finally back': Netflix releases 'BTS: The Return' trailer

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:04 am Mar 17, 202611:04 am

What's the story

BTS has dropped the trailer for their upcoming documentary, BTS: The Return. The film will chronicle the making of their new album, Arirang, and is set to premiere on Netflix on March 27. In the trailer, all seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, reflect on their time apart during mandatory military service in South Korea. The film is directed by Bao Nguyen, known for his work on The Greatest Night in Pop.