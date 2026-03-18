'We're done': Netflix to end partnership with Harry-Markle?

Netflix is planning to end its partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Archewell Productions, reported Variety. The deal was signed in 2020 but has faced challenges over the past five and a half years. Insiders told the publication that Netflix is unhappy with the couple's repeated narratives about their royal exit. "The mood in the building is 'We're done,'" a Netflix insider told the outlet.

Shift in focus Archewell's shift in focus and Netflix's withdrawal Archewell Productions, launched in 2020 to create films and web series, has reportedly shifted its focus toward Markle's lifestyle brand, As ever. The streaming giant recently withdrew its financial support from this venture, sparking speculation about the Sussexes's future on the platform. Insiders claim that publicly, Netflix and Archewell pretend to be warm, but behind closed doors, the relationship is more strained.

Executive discontent Tensions escalate between Netflix and the Sussexes Netflix chief Ted Sarandos and content head Bela Bajaria are reportedly frustrated with the couple. Two insiders claim Sarandos recently said he would not take a call with Markle without a lawyer present, but Netflix has called this claim "absolutely inaccurate." Despite these tensions, Bajaria publicly praised Archewell as a "thoughtful and collaborative partner."

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Financial fallout The 'With Love, Meghan' debacle Netflix reportedly was left with over $10 million in unsold As ever products after the second season of With Love, Meghan was released in August 2025. The streaming service gave away these products to employees for free. Netflix later clarified that its role was limited to supporting the launch of As ever, not retaining long-term ownership. Despite these setbacks, the Sussexes claim that the show will continue as seasonal specials.

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