Netflix filming 'Mobile Suit Gundam' live action movie in Australia

Netflix taps Vogt-Roberts and Vaughan

This project is part of Netflix's big push to turn popular anime into live-action hits: think Death Note or Cowboy Bebop.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) and written by Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man), the film hopes to introduce a whole new generation to the world of Gundam while riding the wave of Hollywood's growing love for anime adaptations.