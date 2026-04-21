Netflix filming 'Mobile Suit Gundam' live action movie in Australia
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing the iconic anime Mobile Suit Gundam to life with a new live-action film, now filming in Australia.
Sydney Sweeney and Noah Centineo are part of the cast as rival mech pilots battling it out on Earth and in space colonies, with Jason Isaacs as part of the cast.
Netflix taps Vogt-Roberts and Vaughan
This project is part of Netflix's big push to turn popular anime into live-action hits: think Death Note or Cowboy Bebop.
Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong: Skull Island) and written by Brian K. Vaughan (Y: The Last Man), the film hopes to introduce a whole new generation to the world of Gundam while riding the wave of Hollywood's growing love for anime adaptations.