Netflix greenlights 3rd and final 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season

'Avatar' season 3 adds Briones, Cardinal

Season three will bring the epic showdown with the Fire Nation to life.

Filming for seasons two and three happened back to back to keep things seamless, according to Executive producer Jabbar Raisani.

New additions for season three include Jon Jon Briones as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.

Ian Ousley (Sokka) shared how proud he is of everyone's hard work and can't wait for fans to see it.

No release date yet, so stay tuned!