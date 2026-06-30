Netflix greenlights 3rd and final 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' season
Netflix had already greenlit a third and final season of Avatar: The Last Airbender, wrapping up the story from the original Nickelodeon series.
Season two dropped on June 25, 2026, ending with Ba Sing Se overtaken by the Fire Nation and Aang (played by Gordon Cormier) barely surviving Azula's lightning attack while in the Avatar State.
'Avatar' season 3 adds Briones, Cardinal
Season three will bring the epic showdown with the Fire Nation to life.
Filming for seasons two and three happened back to back to keep things seamless, according to Executive producer Jabbar Raisani.
New additions for season three include Jon Jon Briones as Piandao and Tantoo Cardinal as Hama.
Ian Ousley (Sokka) shared how proud he is of everyone's hard work and can't wait for fans to see it.
No release date yet, so stay tuned!