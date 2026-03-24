Netflix is set to stream its 1st live sports event
Entertainment
Netflix is jumping into live sports by streaming the Yankees vs. Giants game on March 25, 2026, the only MLB game that day and the official season opener.
Instead of showing full seasons, Netflix is spotlighting big, can't-miss moments like this to shake up how we watch sports online.
MLB games on Netflix
After this debut, Netflix will stream just two more MLB events: the Home Run Derby in July and the Field of Dreams game in August.
This pick-and-choose approach is a break from old-school season-long coverage.
Elle Duncan, Netflix's first sports anchor, says she loves focusing on headline events instead of covering every single game.