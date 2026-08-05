Netflix launches India storytelling initiative to support AVGC creators

In its first phase, Netflix is teaming up with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to create courses in visual effects and media workflows, plus offering 100 scholarships for in-person programs in emerging creative disciplines.

They're also working with NFDC to train people in audio description writing and voice work, making content more accessible for viewers with visual and hearing impairments.

Sarandos said this is about creating more opportunities for emerging creators, because investing in creators is investing in India's creative future.