Netflix launches Southverse hub to spotlight South Indian cinema
Netflix just rolled out Southverse, a new hub on its homepage that makes it way easier to find South Indian films and series.
You can browse by language (Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam) or filter by genre, star cast, or even mood.
It's Netflix's way of helping fans dive straight into the best of regional cinema.
Southverse features 'Peddi' 'Maharaja' 'Pyaar Prema Kalyanam' 'Made in Korea'
Southverse brings together popular regional hits like Peddi and Maharaja alongside Netflix Originals such as Pyaar Prema Kalyanam and Made in Korea.
With South Indian content featuring at least one film from the region in Netflix's India Top 10 Films list every week in 2025 (and Made in Korea even hitting No. 1 globally for non-English films), the platform is doubling down on what viewers love.
Expect even more fresh stories and genres to land on Southverse in the future!