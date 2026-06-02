Netflix launches 'Watch Your Favorite Books' hub with 9 categories Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Netflix just dropped a new feature called "Watch Your Favorite Books," making it super easy to find shows and movies based on your favorite reads.

The hub, launched today, sorts adaptations into nine fun categories like "You Crave Amazing Characters," "You Love a Great Plot Twist," and "You Savor Swoonworthy Romances."

Mansi Patel from Netflix says it's all about celebrating fans who love book-inspired stories.