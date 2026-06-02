Netflix launches 'Watch Your Favorite Books' hub with 9 categories
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped a new feature called "Watch Your Favorite Books," making it super easy to find shows and movies based on your favorite reads.
The hub, launched today, sorts adaptations into nine fun categories like "You Crave Amazing Characters," "You Love a Great Plot Twist," and "You Savor Swoonworthy Romances."
Mansi Patel from Netflix says it's all about celebrating fans who love book-inspired stories.
Hub personalizes recommendations and highlights hits
The hub personalizes recommendations so you can discover fresh adaptations that match your reading vibe.
Netflix has already scored big with hits like The Queen's Gambit and Bridgerton, and they're adding even more: upcoming series include Pride and Prejudice, Little House on the Prairie, and Midnight Sun from the Twilight Saga.