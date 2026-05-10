Netflix premieres ' Watch I Will Find You' on June 18
Entertainment
Netflix is bringing a new crime thriller, Watch I Will Find You, on June 18, 2026.
Based on Harlan Coben's hit novel, the series follows David Burroughs (Sam Worthington), a dad locked up for his son's murder, until a photo hints his son might actually be alive.
Determined to find out the truth, he risks everything to uncover what really happened.
Eight episode miniseries promises prison breaks
This eight-episode miniseries promises plenty of twists: think prison breaks and jaw-dropping reveals.
The show's got some serious talent behind it too: directors like Brad Anderson and Maggie Kiley are on board, plus Milo Ventimiglia joins Worthington and Britt Lower in the cast.
As Coben's first adaptation, it's already one of the streamer's most anticipated shows for 2026.