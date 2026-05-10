Netflix premieres ' Watch I Will Find You' on June 18

Eight episode miniseries promises prison breaks

This eight-episode miniseries promises plenty of twists: think prison breaks and jaw-dropping reveals.

The show's got some serious talent behind it too: directors like Brad Anderson and Maggie Kiley are on board, plus Milo Ventimiglia joins Worthington and Britt Lower in the cast.

As Coben's first adaptation, it's already one of the streamer's most anticipated shows for 2026.