Netflix announces Gabriel Martins's 'On Behalf of My Son'

Netflix has announced its upcoming film, On Behalf of My Son (Vicentina Pede Desculpas), directed by Gabriel Martins. The film will premiere in the second half of 2026 and stars Rejane Faria as Vicentina. The announcement was made during a panel discussion at Rio2C, Latin America's largest creativity gathering. The event was titled Licensing and Co-production on Netflix: Innovative Models to Support Independent Cinema in Brazil, reported Variety.

Plot details Story of a grieving mother On Behalf of My Son follows Vicentina as she grapples with her son Wesley's death in a tragic bus accident. The investigation reveals that Wesley might have intentionally caused the crash. In her quest for closure, Vicentina seeks out the victims' families to apologize while dealing with her own grief and uncertainty.

Director's statement More about the film and its cast Martins commended Faria for her portrayal of Vicentina, saying, "Rejane Faria brought a powerful sense of truth to this character, delicately balancing all the nuances of a woman carrying an unbearable grief yet still searching for a way to keep going and reconcile with herself." He added that the movie is about mourning, humanity, and continuing to move forward despite overwhelming challenges. The film also features Maira Azevedo, Karine Telles, Renato Novaes, Giovanna Heliodoro, Thalma de Freitas, and Grace Passo.

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