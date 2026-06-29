When will Ram Charan's 'Peddi' hit Netflix?

About the film

Know more about the sports drama

Peddi tells the story of a daily wage worker in a remote village who uses sports to fight for his identity. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, while the cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu and editing by Naveen Nooli. Ravi Kishan, Rao Ramesh, Satya, and Upendra Limaye are also part of the ensemble cast.