When will Ram Charan's 'Peddi' hit Netflix?
What's the story
The much-awaited sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is likely to arrive on Netflix on July 2, per 123Telugu. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. However, the Hindi version may take longer due to the eight-week theatrical window requirement for Hindi releases.
Film details
The drama was released earlier this month
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was released on June 4 and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Boman Irani, and Divyenndu, among others, in pivotal roles. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas.
About the film
Know more about the sports drama
Peddi tells the story of a daily wage worker in a remote village who uses sports to fight for his identity. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, while the cinematography is handled by Rathnavelu and editing by Naveen Nooli. Ravi Kishan, Rao Ramesh, Satya, and Upendra Limaye are also part of the ensemble cast.