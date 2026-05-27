Netflix unveils 'Enola Holmes 3' 1st look as Brown returns
Entertainment
Netflix just dropped the first look at Enola Holmes 3, with Millie Bobby Brown back as the clever young detective.
This time, Enola heads from London to Malta to crack a major kidnapping case, all while navigating big themes like love, self-discovery, and juggling her personal life with detective work.
'Enola Holmes 3' teaser shows kidnapping
The teaser shows Enola's wedding plans with Lord Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) getting interrupted by a sudden kidnapping: cue Enola dashing off in her wedding dress, shotgun in hand.
Fan favorites Henry Cavill (Sherlock Holmes) and Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes) return, plus Himesh Patel joins as Dr. John Watson.
Directed by Philip Barantini and written by Jack Thorne, the movie lands on Netflix July 1, 2026.