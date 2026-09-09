'Lust Stories 3' trailer: Love gets messy, desire gets misread
What's the story
Netflix has released the trailer for Lust Stories 3, the third installment of its International Emmy-nominated anthology drama. The new season features four acclaimed directors, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj, who explore love and desire through unique narratives. The ensemble cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhikka Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.
Trailer insights
What to expect from the anthology
The trailer for Lust Stories 3 gives a peek into four distinct stories, each with its own tone and surprises.
The anthology delves into the complexities of human relationships, exploring people's desires and how they shape their connections with others.
The couples seem to be exploring sexual and romantic compatibility, as signals and desires keep getting misread by their partners.
There is humor and chemistry oozing from these tales.
Director insights
Here's what the directors said
Motwane said, "What drew me to Lust Stories 3 was the chance to explore what happens when the comfort of everyday life begins to rub up against the desire for something unexpected."
Rao added, "What interested me about this story was how the first sparks of an attraction can quickly become something far more complicated."
Batra and Bhardwaj also shared their thoughts on exploring emotional ambiguity and desire through their respective stories.
Anticipated release
Mark your calendars for September 18
With four acclaimed directors bringing their unique perspectives to the anthology, Lust Stories 3 is a celebration of distinctive storytelling, unforgettable characters, and the beautiful messiness of human relationships.
The film is set to premiere on September 18 on Netflix.