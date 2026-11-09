Netflix unveils 'Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure' prequel 2028
Entertainment
Get ready for more Upside Down adventures: Netflix just revealed Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure, a new prequel series dropping in 2028.
Directed by Joe Wright and created by the Duffer Brothers with Kate Trefrey, this show takes us back to 1955 Marion, Nevada, to explore how Henry Creel became Vecna.
Series teaser hints Area 51 connection
The teaser shows a bike and radio outside a locked-down area, hinting at an Area 51 connection and some mysterious science vibes.
The story weaves in the history of Area 51, with CIA officer Richard Bissell discovering the site, mixing actual history with Stranger Things' supernatural world for a fresh look at Henry's dark journey.