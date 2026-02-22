Netflix's $72B Warner Bros. buyout could be blocked by DOJ
Entertainment
Netflix wants to buy Warner Bros. Discovery for a massive $72 billion, but the US Department of Justice (DOJ) is now investigating if this deal could give Netflix too much power in streaming.
The review could slow things down—a move that actually helps rival Paramount, which is also hoping to win over Warner Bros.
What's the hold-up?
The DOJ is worried that Netflix, already a streaming giant with 9% of US TV viewing and plans to spend $20 billion on content, might end up calling all the shots for creators if it gets even bigger.
Netflix says there's still plenty of competition out there and denies any monopoly talk.
Meanwhile, Paramount has until February 23, 2026, to improve its own offer while regulators keep watching.