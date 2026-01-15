Next Article
Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters's sequel drops in 2029
Entertainment
Outlets report that Netflix and Sony have finalized a deal for a sequel to the hit animated film KPop Demon Hunters, arriving in 2029.
The original (released June 2025) followed the K-Pop girl group Huntrix as they fought monsters disguised as a rival boy band, and quickly became Netflix's most popular movie.
Why does this matter?
The sequel was announced following the first film's commercial and chart success.
Director Maggie Kang said fans can look forward to deeper backstories for Zoey and Mira—something she couldn't fully explore last time.
With chart-topping songs and sold-out merch, it's clear fans wanted more, and now they're getting it.