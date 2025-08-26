Next Article
Netflix's new AI guidelines: What creators can and can't do
Netflix just dropped updated guidelines for using generative AI in its TV content, aiming to keep things transparent and fair.
The company wants creators to use AI responsibly, especially as laws around tech and creativity keep shifting.
Key rules to follow
AI can't copy existing copyrighted stuff or save data from productions, and anything it generates is just temporary—not part of the final show.
Plus, Netflix says no replacing actors' performances with AI unless they agree.
If a creator wants to use someone's likeness or company data, they'll need written approval first.
These steps are meant to build trust and make sure viewers know what's real.