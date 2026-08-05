Netflix's Sarandos meets PM Modi, unveils Netflix India storytelling initiative
Netflix just marked its 10th year in India, and to celebrate, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with PM Modi to talk about how Indian stories are making waves worldwide.
Sarandos called India "one of the world's greatest storytelling nations" and announced a new multi-phase program, the "Netflix India Storytelling Initiative," to boost local creators.
IICT and NFDC join for training
This initiative teams up with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to build courses in visual effects and media tech, plus the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to train audio description writers for better accessibility.
As Sarandos put it, "Investing in creators is investing in India's creative future."
Netflix also wants to make content more inclusive for everyone, including those with visual or hearing challenges.