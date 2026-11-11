Russell Brand facing new sexual assault allegations in the US
What's the story
Russell Brand is facing a new accusation in the United States. The news comes just days after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault in the UK. A woman has reportedly approached high-profile attorney Gloria Allred with her claims against Brand, reported Page Six. Allred is known for representing several high-profile clients in similar cases, including Nicole Brown Simpson's family during the O.J. Simpson trial and 33 Bill Cosby accusers.
Conviction specifics
Brand was sentenced to over a decade in prison
A jury convicted Brand, 51, of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.
One woman alleged that Brand groped her breasts at a birthday party in Soho in 2004.
Another woman accused him of grabbing her face before groping her breasts and buttocks shortly after.
Legal proceedings
Verdict hoped to encourage more women to come forward
In 2009, Brand raped a woman at his former home in London, a crime for which he was later found guilty.
The victim alleged that they were having consensual sex before he anally raped her.
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy of the London Metropolitan Police expressed hope that the verdict would encourage more women to come forward with their allegations against Brand.
Current status
Brand hosted a 'farewell' party before his trial
Before his trial last month, Brand hosted a party at Grayton Beach in Florida on September 27, attended by around 100 people.
Although it wasn't officially a farewell party, the atmosphere suggested otherwise.
He is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London until he can be moved to another prison based on "safety, security and rehabilitation needs."
Meanwhile, Brand, who was previously married to Katy Perry, has been married to Laura Brand since 2017. They have three kids together.