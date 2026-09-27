'Last of Us' S03: John Goodman, Ian Alexander join cast
What's the story
HBO's critically acclaimed series The Last of Us has announced new additions to its third season. Emmy-winning actor John Goodman, Ian Alexander, and Laura Bailey have joined the cast. Notably, both Alexander and Bailey previously voiced characters in The Last of Us: Part II video game. Alexander voiced Lev, while Bailey played Abby.
Character details
Cast details for the new additions
In the upcoming season of The Last of Us, Goodman will portray Joey, while Alexander will play Paco.
The duo is described as a friendly pair who call themselves "Heroes of the Highway."
Bailey, on the other hand, has been cast as Elizabeth, one of the leaders of a religious group known as the Seraphites.
Casting history
HBO's tradition of casting video game actors
HBO's The Last of Us has a history of casting actors from the video games for the live-action series.
Merle Dandridge and Jeffrey Wright, who voiced Marlene and Isaac Dixon in the games, respectively, reprised their roles in the show.
Additionally, Ashley Johnson voiced Ellie in the video games and played Ellie's mother in a small but significant role during Season 1.
Upcoming season
Other new cast members and changes in roles
The third season of The Last of Us is expected to focus on Abby Anderson's perspective, with the Seraphites playing a major role.
Other new cast members include Li Jun Li as Miriam, Peter Sarsgaard as Amon, Jason Ritter as Hanley, Patrick Wilson as Jerry, Michelle Mao, and Clea DuVall.
Jorge Lendeborg will take over Manny's role from Danny Ramirez due to scheduling conflicts.
Release date
Season 3 expected to be the last in series
The third season of The Last of Us is set to premiere in 2027.
Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, hinted that co-creator Craig Mazin has planned this season as the final one.
Mazin was an executive producer/co-showrunner with Neil Druckmann in Seasons 1 and 2 but is now the sole showrunner for Season 3.