CBFC just made film certification guidelines stricter
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has announced new guidelines for filmmakers and technicians seeking its services. The board now requires that only the final versions of films are submitted, with all elements such as graphics, titles, credits, subtitles, disclaimers, censor certificate slates, and background scores being complete. Incomplete submissions may lead to delays or rejection of applications.
Title changes
Title changes after submission possible
The CBFC has also stated that it reserves the right to change film titles after submission. Therefore, filmmakers should not consider the submitted titles as final.
The guidelines are in accordance with Section 5B (1) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, and Rule 25 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.
The board has advised filmmakers against publicizing their film's title before certification.
Compliance warning
Applications with incomplete prints considered non-compliant
The CBFC has warned that applications with incomplete prints, temporary or placeholder graphics, scratch or temporary scores, or missing accessibility features may be considered non-compliant.
This could result in delays, return of the application, or rejection of the said application.
Further, the board will process applications based on the date they are received.
Certification timelines
Publicized release date won't speed up certification process
The CBFC has clarified that a publicized release date for a film will not speed up its certification process.
The board has stated, "The certification will follow the due process, procedure and timelines."
It added that applicants should not expect any reduction in statutory or procedural timelines due to self-imposed release schedules.
Filmmakers and producers are advised to plan ahead so the CBFC can process applications properly.