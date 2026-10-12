Michael Jackson's brothers to tell their story in new documentary

The documentary will chronicle the journey of the four brothers as part of one of the earliest and most successful boy bands, The Jackson 5.

It has been three years in the making and is directed by Benjamin Hirsch, who also worked on Janet Jackson's documentary.

The film will feature Tito's final interview before his death in 2024.

Although Jermaine was the first to leave the group, Michael left in 1984, followed by Marlon.