Michael Jackson's brothers to tell their story in new documentary
What's the story
The four founding members of The Jackson 5, Jackie, Jermaine, Tito, and Marlon, are coming together for their first documentary. The film is a collaboration between Workerbee (part of Banijay UK) and Paper Route Studios. It will be a 90-minute feature-length movie that can also be watched as a three-part docuseries, per Variety. Mediawan will handle international distribution and launch a sales push at MIPCOM. The Jackson 5 comprised the four siblings, alongside the most famous one of them, Michael.
Film details
The film will feature Tito's final interview
The documentary will chronicle the journey of the four brothers as part of one of the earliest and most successful boy bands, The Jackson 5.
It has been three years in the making and is directed by Benjamin Hirsch, who also worked on Janet Jackson's documentary.
The film will feature Tito's final interview before his death in 2024.
Although Jermaine was the first to leave the group, Michael left in 1984, followed by Marlon.
Film content
The Jacksons will talk about their parents' influence on them
The documentary will use observational filming, rare archive footage, unseen material, and personal accounts from the four brothers. It will explore their father's influence on their lives and careers.
The Jacksons will share their memories of early rehearsals with their father Joe Jackson, who was known for his strict training methods.
They will also talk about their mother Katherine's role in supporting them as they pursued music careers outside of Gary, Indiana.
Director's statement
'This film tells the story of the 4 remaining members'
Rick Murray, CEO of Workerbee Group, said, "When Marc Pos came to us about working with The Jacksons it was an instant 'yes.' The Jackson 5 are one of the most influential musical acts of all time."
"This film tells the story of the four remaining members of the original band from their perspective, offering an unprecedented insight into their rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom and their lives through today."
Director's perspective
'This film has been a real treat to put together'
Director Hirsch said, "Following our work with Janet Jackson, having the opportunity to work with the Jackson brothers is a huge privilege."
"From listening to their untold and amazing stories, delving into their rare and often unseen archival footage and rediscovering their incredible back catalog of hits, this film has been a real treat to put together."
Initially launched as The Jackson 5, the band later became The Jacksons. Jermaine was also replaced by the youngest Jackson brother, Randy.