'The Gentlemen' S03: Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood join cast

Daniel Ings, who plays Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman, and Giancarlo Esposito as American billionaire drug kingpin, Stanley Johnston, won't be returning for the third season.

Ings recently told HATC Magazine that he sees his character's absence as a form of closure. "I'm not in the next one, so that's a fun sense of closure," he said.

Meanwhile, Johnston was last seen getting arrested over illegal dealings in the Season 2 finale.