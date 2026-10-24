'The Gentlemen' S03: Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood join cast
What's the story
Guy Ritchie's popular series The Gentlemen is set to return for a third season with an exciting new cast. The upcoming season will feature Hollywood actors Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood, along with Robert Carlyle, Dexter Fletcher, and Bruna Marquezine. Other additions include Ed Speleers and Saffron Burrows from You, as well as Bugzy Malone from Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.
Cast changes
Meghan Markle won't be joining the cast
Despite earlier talks, Suits alum Meghan Markle will not be joining the cast of The Gentlemen's third season.
The new season will also see the return of Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, and Benjamin Clementine. Maya Jama will reprise her role as Aisha from Season 2.
Character updates
These actors won't return for Season 3
Daniel Ings, who plays Lord Frederick "Freddy" Horniman, and Giancarlo Esposito as American billionaire drug kingpin, Stanley Johnston, won't be returning for the third season.
Ings recently told HATC Magazine that he sees his character's absence as a form of closure. "I'm not in the next one, so that's a fun sense of closure," he said.
Meanwhile, Johnston was last seen getting arrested over illegal dealings in the Season 2 finale.
Season synopsis
What to expect from 'The Gentlemen' Season 3?
In the third season, Eddie (James) and Susie (Scodelario) embark on their most ambitious venture yet, a casino in the Middle East. However, their plans are fraught with danger as they navigate various challenges.
The eight-episode season is written by Ritchie and Matthew Read, directed by Ritchie and Eran Creevy, and executive produced by Ritchie, among others.
Moonage Pictures is producing the series for Netflix and Miramax TV.