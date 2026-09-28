'Srikanth' makers' next is about India's 1st female Army batch
What's the story
Tushar Hiranandani and his producer-wife, Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, are riding high on the success of their recent film Srikanth, which won the Best Hindi Feature Film award at the 72nd National Film Awards. The duo is now gearing up for their next project, Ragda 25, based on a true story. In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Hiranandani revealed that their upcoming film will focus on "the first female batch of the Indian Army."
Film details
'If these 25 women had failed...'
Nidhi elaborated on the film's premise, saying, "Our film is called Ragda 25."
"It is about 25 inexperienced girls who had a dream of joining the Army."
"It was an experimental batch. If these 25 women had failed, the Army would have closed its doors to women forever."
"There was no benchmark because until then, only men had been trained."
"So, the Army officials were also setting standards for female Army officers while training these girls."
Production details
'We are just waiting to lock one major role'
Hiranandani revealed that they have secured the life rights from one of the students, Anjana Bhaduria, who topped the batch.
"As per the rules, we submitted the script to the Army, and they have approved it. The casting is almost complete."
"We are just waiting to lock one major role. The film will be shot entirely at one location in Chennai."
Future plans
The duo will be 'done with biopics' soon
Nidhi added, "As soon as we lock our cast, we are ready to go. It's a stunning script. It's my passion project."
She also hinted at a shift in their filmmaking approach by saying, "We also have two biopics in the pipeline, after which we should be done with biopics!"
"We are developing a few other scripts as well."
"I definitely want to go commercial, but at the same time, I also want to keep our DNA intact."