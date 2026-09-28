'Srikanth' makers' next is about India's 1st female Army batch

Nidhi elaborated on the film's premise, saying, "Our film is called Ragda 25."

"It is about 25 inexperienced girls who had a dream of joining the Army."

"It was an experimental batch. If these 25 women had failed, the Army would have closed its doors to women forever."

"There was no benchmark because until then, only men had been trained."

"So, the Army officials were also setting standards for female Army officers while training these girls."