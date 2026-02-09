Karl Lagerfeld's $237M estate to be contested in court

A mystery plaintiff has emerged to challenge the last will of legendary German-born Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld , who passed away in 2019. The estate executor, Christian Boisson, has reportedly sent letters to Lagerfeld's surviving relatives, hinting they could inherit part of his fortune if the case is successful. However, this would not affect the care of his beloved cat Choupette , which was provided for before his death.

Will details Who was set to inherit Lagerfeld's fortune? Lagerfeld, who had no spouse or children at the time of his death, left his wealth and property, estimated at around €200 million (over $237 million), to a select group of close associates. These beneficiaries are believed to include his assistant/bodyguard Sebastien Jondeau, teenage godson Hudson Kroenig, and models Brad Kroenig and Baptiste Giabiconi. The will was reportedly signed on April 29, 2016.

Legal proceedings Legal battle could change distribution of Lagerfeld's fortune The descendants of Lagerfeld's late sisters, Christiane Johnson and Thea von der Schulenburg, have received letters from Boisson, per The Guardian. In these letters, Boisson stated that "the interpretation of the will is being contested," leaving their rights uncertain. This legal battle could potentially change the distribution of Lagerfeld's fortune, which was primarily based on French and Monegasque law favoring next of kin as heirs.

Cat's fortune But what about his beloved cat Choupette? Despite the potential legal battle, Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette can continue to live her luxurious life. The designer had left a house and garden in France, along with a substantial bank account, to his housekeeper Francoise Cacote for Choupette's care after his death. This arrangement was made long before Lagerfeld passed away and is therefore considered immune from any legal challenges to his will.

