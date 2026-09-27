'Ramayana': Ranbir, Sai, Yash look majestic in new posters
What's the story
The makers of the highly anticipated epic film Ramayana have unveiled new character posters for the two-part saga. The latest visuals introduce Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshman, and Yash as Ravana. The new posters provide a closer look at their characters ahead of the theatrical release this Diwali.
Character reveal
'Together always, in dharma'
One of the new posters features Kapoor, Pallavi, and Dubey in their vanvaas phase. The trio is seen in traditional saffron attire with Kapoor holding a bow as Lord Ram.
Dubey, who plays Lord Lakshman, is also seen carrying a bow while Pallavi appears as Sita with a calm, soothing demeanor.
The makers captioned the visual: "Together Always, in Dharma."
Character poster
A separate poster for Yash as Ravana
The makers also released a separate, powerful poster for Yash.
The actor is seen as Ravana in an elaborate character look, wearing detailed traditional attire.
His intense expression gives the character a powerful screen presence.
The caption read: "The ruler of all three worlds, Ravana."
The posters were unveiled after a promotional event attended by the primary cast and popular YouTuber MrBeast.
Ensemble cast
Other cast members of 'Ramayana'
The first part of Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast.
Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari, while Rakul Preet Singh has been roped in as Surpanakha.
Sheeba Chaddha will portray Manthara, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Arun Govil as Dashrath.
Lara Dutta will also be seen as Kaikeyi.
Release details
Everything to know about the film
Nitesh Tiwari is directing Ramayana, with Namit Malhotra backing the ambitious project. The film is being planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation.
Ramayana: Part 1 will be released internationally on November 6, 2026, and in India on Diwali (November 8).
The second part will arrive during Diwali 2027.