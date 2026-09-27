'Ramayana': Ranbir, Sai, Yash look majestic in new posters

One of the new posters features Kapoor, Pallavi, and Dubey in their vanvaas phase. The trio is seen in traditional saffron attire with Kapoor holding a bow as Lord Ram.

Dubey, who plays Lord Lakshman, is also seen carrying a bow while Pallavi appears as Sita with a calm, soothing demeanor.

The makers captioned the visual: "Together Always, in Dharma."