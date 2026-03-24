'Queen Silvia': Prime Video's new royal drama

The series has been compared to The Crown for its dramatization of real-life royal events. German actor Alicia von Rittberg (Call My Agent! Berlin) will take on Silvia, while Swedish actor Edvin Endre (Vikings) will portray Carl. Miguel Alexandre (Gran Paradiso) is directing the series, which he co-wrote with Lisa Hofer (Black Island) and Pauline Wolff (VAKA).

Music connection

ABBA's 'Dancing Queen' to feature in the show

The series will also feature the famous ABBA song Dancing Queen, which was first performed at an event honoring the couple and later played at their wedding. The show is being produced by Germany's Pyjama Pictures and Sweden's Unlimited Stories, with Beta Film handling international sales. Justus Riesenkampff, EVP Nordics & Benelux at Beta Film, said Queen Silvia is more than just another royal drama. "It tells the unique story of two people who come from completely different worlds."