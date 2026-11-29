Tripathi expressed her eagerness to know what happens to her character, Golu. "Believe me, I'm just as eager as you are; I also want to know what happens to Golu now, and where Guddu has ended up."

She added that they would also be checking in on Kaaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).

Mirzapur's third season was released in 2024, and the makers expanded the franchise with Mirzapur: The Film, which was released in cinemas in September.