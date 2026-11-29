Shweta Tripathi shares update on 'Mirzapur' S04
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu Gupta in the hit crime drama Mirzapur, has confirmed that the script for Season 4 is currently being written. Speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2026, she said the team was as excited as fans to return to Mirzapur's world. "You'll have to wait a little while for its arrival...when you're preparing something truly excellent, you have to marinate it first. The writing for Season 4 is currently underway," she said.
Character development
Tripathi on her excitement for 'Mirzapur 4'
Tripathi expressed her eagerness to know what happens to her character, Golu. "Believe me, I'm just as eager as you are; I also want to know what happens to Golu now, and where Guddu has ended up."
She added that they would also be checking in on Kaaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi).
Mirzapur's third season was released in 2024, and the makers expanded the franchise with Mirzapur: The Film, which was released in cinemas in September.
Character insight
Mohit Malik on Birju's love for a married woman
Meanwhile, actor Mohit Malik, who plays Birju Lohar in the movie, was asked about his character's love for a married woman.
He defended Birju's feelings by saying, "Bina Bhabhi is my love first. She's a wife after all. She's our first love. If there's love, there has to be annihilation."
Career hurdles
Malik recalls being replaced at the last moment
Malik also opened up about the uncertainty he has faced throughout his career.
He recalled being paid ₹1,500 a day for his first television show and the heartbreak of being replaced at the last moment.
"It has happened many times that you are about to do something and at the last moment you find out that someone else is playing that role. It breaks your heart," he said.
Meanwhile, the Mirzapur franchise is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.