New song 'Aitbaar' from 'Chand Mera Dil' features Panday, Lakshya
Entertainment
The new song Aitbaar from the upcoming film Chand Mera Dil just dropped, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya as a couple navigating love and trust issues.
The track follows the well-received title song, keeping up the album's focus on relationships that are both passionate and complicated.
'Aitbaar' video maps love slipping trust
Aitbaar is all about those moments when love sticks around but trust starts to slip away. The music video captures the ups and downs between Panday and Lakshya.
Sachin-Jigar composed the track, Amitabh Bhattacharya wrote the lyrics, and Faheem Abdullah's vocals bring out all the feels.
Directed by Vivek Soni for Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil hits theaters on May 22, 2026, and with its music already making waves.