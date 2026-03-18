'The White Lotus' S04: Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani join cast

The fourth season of HBO 's popular anthology series The White Lotus has added five new cast members. Actors Max Greenfield, Kumail Nanjiani, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul will feature in the upcoming season set in the French Riviera, Variety confirmed. The show is created by Mike White and has previously received several Emmy nominations for its casting choices.

Character details A look at the new characters Greenfield and Nanjiani will reportedly play two of the most significant recurring roles in the upcoming season. While Greenfield will portray a character named Mitchell, Bennet's character is named Brynn, and Hall plays a man named Zach. Paul, meanwhile, has previously collaborated with White on the film The D Train where he served as co-writer and co-director.

Production details Everything to know about Season 4 Filming for the fourth season of The White Lotus is scheduled to start in April 2026 and will continue until October 2026. One of the confirmed shooting locations is the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez. French actors Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila, and Nadia Tereszkiewicz are among the cast members for this season. The show is expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

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