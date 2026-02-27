Here's why Deepika Padukone won't be in 'White Lotus' S04

For the past few weeks, there have been rumors that Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of the fourth season of HBO 's Emmy-winning series The White Lotus. However, Variety India has confirmed that she won't be joining the show. According to sources, while Padukone was approached for a role in the series, she declined to audition, a mandatory requirement for casting in The White Lotus.

Casting process 'Deepika was not keen on auditioning' An industry insider told the outlet, "Auditions are a mandatory part of the casting process for The White Lotus." "The makers were very keen on auditioning actors before signing them on." "Deepika was not keen on auditioning, and that was the reason why ﻿The White Lotus opportunity had to be passed."

Earlier discussions 'White Lotus' team approached Padukone for Season 3 as well Interestingly, this isn't the first time The White Lotus team has approached Padukone. They had also expressed interest in casting her for the third season, but she couldn't take it up due to her pregnancy. Padukone has been in the news for stepping away from other high-profile projects as well. She exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD 2.

Advertisement