New 'Tabassum' from 'Batwara 1947' shows hope, love amid chaos

The new song "Tabassum" from Batwara 1947 just dropped, and it's all about finding hope and love in tough times.

With Sonu Nigam and Heer on vocals, AR Rahman's music, and Javed Akhtar's lyrics, the video shows Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka, and Isha sharing sweet moments, even as chaos unfolds around them.