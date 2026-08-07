New 'Tabassum' from 'Batwara 1947' shows hope, love amid chaos
The new song "Tabassum" from Batwara 1947 just dropped, and it's all about finding hope and love in tough times.
With Sonu Nigam and Heer on vocals, AR Rahman's music, and Javed Akhtar's lyrics, the video shows Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Kanikka, and Isha sharing sweet moments, even as chaos unfolds around them.
'Batwara 1947' trailer focuses on Partition
Batwara 1947 is set during the Partition of India in 1947.
The trailer highlights Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta moving to Pakistan while Sunny Deol's character helps Shabana Azmi's character, a former Hindu matriarch, amid rising tension.
It's a story about love, sacrifice, and resilience.
The movie also brings together Santoshi and Deol after nearly 30 years.
'Batwara 1947' releases August 14 worldwide
Batwara 1947 hits theaters worldwide on August 14, 2026.
Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, it promises to explore humanity and hope during one of history's most challenging moments.