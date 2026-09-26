Aishwarya Lekshmi's '#Love': Cast, plot, Netflix premiere date
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil rom-com series, #Love, will premiere on Netflix on October 2. It is produced and written by Soundarya Rajinikanth. It stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das as rival dating app founders who are both single. They have differing opinions on love, with one favoring compatibility and the other chemistry. The project delves into the complexities of modern relationships, exploring friendship, family, and ambition.
Trailer
Trailer poses questions about love
The first trailer was released recently, asking viewers, "Can chemistry beat compatibility when it comes to #Love?"
Lekshmi plays Tara, who runs a dating app called Found based on compatibility.
Meanwhile, Das plays Matthew, who runs a rival app called Find My Bae, which believes in chemistry.
The series will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Character insights
Here's what the lead actors said
Lekshmi said her character Tara was closest to the women she knows and admires in real life.
"She has built her entire career on the belief that love can be figured out, and then life throws her the one variable she simply cannot control. That hit a little too close to home."
Meanwhile, Das called his character Matthew fun, saying he is a "hopeless romantic hiding behind a chill exterior."
Production details
Everything to know about '#Love'
#Love is a product of a new partnership between showrunner Rajinikanth and director Balaji Mohan.
The series was written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers. It is produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.
Rajinikanth had previously made her producing debut with the Tamil film Goa (2010) and her directing debut with Kochadaiiyaan (2014), which starred superstar Rajinikanth, her father.