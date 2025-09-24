Next Article
New Tamil serial 'Rudhra' to star Indra Priyadharshini
Entertainment
A fresh Tamil serial called Rudhra is coming soon, starring Indra Priyadharshini in the lead.
The promo hints at a gripping story packed with emotions and twists, and it's set to air on a top channel known for hits like Kathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal and Gauri.
Priyadharshini takes center stage
Priyadharshini, who's been winning hearts in shows like Anandha Raagam and Oru Oorla Rendu Rajakumari, takes center stage as Rudhra.
With its blend of romance and drama aimed at families, this show is already one of the most anticipated Tamil TV launches this season—definitely worth keeping an eye on if you love compelling stories.