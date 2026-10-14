New trailer shows Tatum and Chan supporting 8-year-old in 'Josephine'
Entertainment
The new trailer for Josephine is here, showing Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan as parents trying to help their young daughter heal after she witnesses a violent crime.
Directed by Beth de Araujo, the film centers on eight-year-old Josephine (Mason Reeves) as her family supports her through trauma.
Josephine hits theaters November 20.
'Josephine' wins Sundance grand-jury audience prizes
Josephine wowed critics at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, taking home both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award. The film's honest look at how families deal with trauma has made it.
Catch it in select theaters November 20, with a wider release starting December 4.