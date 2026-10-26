Arjit Taneja-Pranali Rathod's upcoming web series to stream in December
What's the story
The much-anticipated web series starring Arjit Taneja and Pranali Rathod will premiere on Amazon MX Player in mid-December, reported Variety India. The yet-to-be-titled series is a family drama with a romantic angle between Rathod and the two male leads. It also stars Pulkit Makol as Taneja's younger brother.
Release format
Series to consist of 30 episodes
The series will reportedly consist of 30 episodes, which will be released in two parts.
The first 15 episodes are set to premiere on the streaming platform in December.
Ajay Bhuyan, known for his work on Psycho Saiyaan, Rakshak India's Braves, Matsya Kaand, and Thode Door Thode Paas, has directed the show.
Filming details
Streaming debut of Taneja
The series marks Taneja's streaming debut.
The shoot began in April 2026, and a major part was filmed at iconic locations in New Delhi, including Qutub Minar and Connaught Place.
Rathod is best known for playing Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Harshad Chopda. She was also part of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba's Chutzpah.
Actor's portfolio
Other projects of Makol
Meanwhile, Makol, who plays Taneja's younger brother in the series, has previously starred in Your Honor, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of The Solang Valley, and LSD - Love, Scandal & Doctors.
He was also a part of Mohrey, co-starring Jaaved Jaaferi and Neeraj Kabi.