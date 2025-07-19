News from Bollywood: 'Saiyaara' off to a good start
Bollywood had a busy day!
Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a solid start and could earn up to ₹20 crore at the box office—a promising sign that viewers are into it.
Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted heading home with their newborn daughter, making it a sweet moment for fans.
'Special Ops 2' now streaming; 'War 2' trailer coming soon
On streaming, "Special Ops 2" just dropped on JioHotstar and is already getting positive buzz. The series, led by Kay Kay Menon and directed by Neeraj Pandey, also features Vinay Pathak and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
Plus, if you're waiting for action-packed trailers—good news: the much-awaited "War 2" trailer (clocking in at 2 minutes 39 seconds) is coming soon, starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR.