News from Bollywood: 'Saiyaara' off to a good start Entertainment Jul 19, 2025

Bollywood had a busy day!

Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara," starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is off to a solid start and could earn up to ₹20 crore at the box office—a promising sign that viewers are into it.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted heading home with their newborn daughter, making it a sweet moment for fans.