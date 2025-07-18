Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert to be a film Entertainment Jul 18, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne's last-ever show with Black Sabbath just happened in Birmingham, and fans will soon get to relive it in a new film called "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow," set for early 2026.

Expect emotional moments, legendary tracks like "War Pigs" and "Iron Man," plus a behind-the-scenes look at this huge farewell.