Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert to be a film
Ozzy Osbourne's last-ever show with Black Sabbath just happened in Birmingham, and fans will soon get to relive it in a new film called "Back To The Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow," set for early 2026.
Expect emotional moments, legendary tracks like "War Pigs" and "Iron Man," plus a behind-the-scenes look at this huge farewell.
More about the concert
Hosted by Jason Momoa and packed with performances from Metallica and Guns N' Roses, the concert wasn't just about music—it raised an impressive $190 million for charities like Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn Children's Hospice.
Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) directed the music for this star-studded night celebrating one of heavy metal's true icons.