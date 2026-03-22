News in brief: Tamil film 'My Lord' now streaming
The Tamil film My Lord, written and directed by Raju Murugan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
It follows Muthusirpi (M. Sasikumar) and Suseela (Chaithra J Achar), a couple who get wrongly declared dead by the government after a moneylender takes advantage of their medical crisis, unpacking issues of corruption and power in India.
Cast and crew of the film
Catch My Lord on Amazon Prime Video.
Alongside the leads, you'll see Guru Somasundaram as a sharp newspaper editor, Jayaprakash as a judge, and Vasumithra as the scheming moneylender.
The story also weaves in organ trafficking and political drama, with music by Sean Roldan.
How has the film fared?
Reviews are mixed to positive: IMDb gives it 6.6/10.
Times of India calls it "good enough satire," while Cinema Express describes it as "quirky" with just enough bite to make you think about inequality and systemic issues.