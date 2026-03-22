News in brief: Tamil film 'My Lord' now streaming Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

The Tamil film My Lord, written and directed by Raju Murugan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

It follows Muthusirpi (M. Sasikumar) and Suseela (Chaithra J Achar), a couple who get wrongly declared dead by the government after a moneylender takes advantage of their medical crisis, unpacking issues of corruption and power in India.