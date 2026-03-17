News: 'Vishwanath and Sons' teaser: Suriya's age-gap romance steals the show
The new teaser for Vishwanath and Sons just landed!
Suriya stars as Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-something pistol-shooting champ aiming for a comeback.
We get glimpses of his international wins, a surprising romance with Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), and an emotional moment where he's holding a baby, hinting at some heartfelt family drama.
Teaser weaves a tale of comebacks and 2nd chances
The teaser mixes high-stakes sports action with personal dreams and an age-gap relationship that faces social pushback.
GV Prakash Kumar's music sets the mood while Nimish Ravi's visuals capture both the intense competitions and softer emotional moments.
Venky Atluri directs the film; it hits theaters July 2026
Directed by Venky Atluri, marking his Tamil debut; he previously directed Lucky Baskhar, this film also features Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and Raveena Tandon — Raveena returns to Tamil cinema after more than 20 years.
Catch it in theaters July 2026: streaming details have not been announced.