News: 'Vishwanath and Sons' teaser: Suriya's age-gap romance steals the show Entertainment Mar 17, 2026

The new teaser for Vishwanath and Sons just landed!

Suriya stars as Sanjay Vishwanath, a 40-something pistol-shooting champ aiming for a comeback.

We get glimpses of his international wins, a surprising romance with Maddy (Mamitha Baiju), and an emotional moment where he's holding a baby, hinting at some heartfelt family drama.