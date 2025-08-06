Next Article
NewsBytes Brief: 'Maine Pyar Kiya' teaser out; cast, plot
The new teaser for Maine Pyar Kiya just dropped, giving us a peek at a Malayalam film that mixes romance and action with the festive energy of Onam.
Preity Mukhundhan plays a Tamil girl who pulls Hridhu Haroon into an unexpected love story full of twists.
Supporting cast, crew, and more about leads
This film brings together talents like Askar Ali, Miduthi, Arjyo, plus veterans Jagadeesh and Janardhanan.
The music is by Electronic Kili and visuals by Don Paul P.
It's Mukhundhan's Malayalam debut after Star and Kannappa, while Haroon continues his journey after Mura.