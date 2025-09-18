Next Article
NewsBytes Brief: 'Million Dollar Listing India' S2 premiere date, cast
Entertainment
Get ready—Million Dollar Listing India is back for Season 2, premiering September 22, 2025, on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.
This season dives into India's luxury real estate scene, following agents as they chase deals on some of the country's most exclusive properties.
New agents join the returning cast
Alongside returning agents Ankush Sayal, Deepti Malik, Hem Batra, Karuna Gidwani, Navdeep Khanuja, and Prajesh Bhatia, new agents Inddu Dahiya, Kajal Bhalla, and Ashima Aggarwal join the mix.
The show also features Uorfi Javed searching for a home that matches her bold style and Shalini Passi looking for investment-worthy architecture in Delhi—expect plenty of high-stakes negotiations and a peek into how luxury homes are really bought and sold.