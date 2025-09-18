NewsBytes Brief: 'Million Dollar Listing India' S2 premiere date, cast

New agents join the returning cast

Alongside returning agents Ankush Sayal, Deepti Malik, Hem Batra, Karuna Gidwani, Navdeep Khanuja, and Prajesh Bhatia, new agents Inddu Dahiya, Kajal Bhalla, and Ashima Aggarwal join the mix.

The show also features Uorfi Javed searching for a home that matches her bold style and Shalini Passi looking for investment-worthy architecture in Delhi—expect plenty of high-stakes negotiations and a peek into how luxury homes are really bought and sold.