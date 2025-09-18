Next Article
Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' teaser: Actor looks regal as fierce king
Entertainment
The teaser for Vrusshabha is out, showing Mohanlal as a fierce king in his first-ever royal role.
Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film centers on a dramatic father-son bond set against intense action and battle scenes.
It's Mohanlal's third period action project lately.
More about the film
Vrusshabha is being shot in Malayalam and Telugu, with plans to release it in Hindi and Kannada too—so it's aiming big across India.
The movie promises epic battles spanning generations.
Backed by Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and Abishek Vyas Studios, it features music from Sam CS and sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty.