NewsBytes Brief: 'Rise and Fall' on MX Player, set

Amazon MX Player and Sony Entertainment Television (SET) just launched "Rise and Fall," a fresh reality show where 15 celebrities compete in a high-stakes strategy game.
You can catch it streaming daily at noon on Amazon MX Player or watch it on TV at 10:30pm with Ashneer Grover as host.
Major TV and streaming collaboration
This is the first time a major streamer and TV channel in India have teamed up for a reality series.
Contestants swap between living large in the "Rulers's" penthouse and hustling in the "Workers" basement, all to test their ambition and leadership.
Big brands like Lux Cozi, Orient Electric, and Haier are backing the show, which aims to shake up how we watch reality TV across platforms.