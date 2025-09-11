NewsBytes Brief: 'Rise and Fall' on MX Player, set

Major TV and streaming collaboration

This is the first time a major streamer and TV channel in India have teamed up for a reality series.

Contestants swap between living large in the "Rulers's" penthouse and hustling in the "Workers" basement, all to test their ambition and leadership.

Big brands like Lux Cozi, Orient Electric, and Haier are backing the show, which aims to shake up how we watch reality TV across platforms.