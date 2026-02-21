NewsBytes Exclusive: Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' teaser out; release date revealed
Prime Video just dropped the teaser for "Subedaar," where Anil Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier trying to adjust to life in rural India.
The teaser shows him dealing with local troublemakers and family drama, even loading a gun in a tense moment while someone calls him "Chacha."
It's got that mix of action and emotion.
Anupam Kher praised Kapoor's performance
Veteran actor Anupam Kher caught an early look at the trailer and was seriously impressed by Kapoor's transformation, saying he's reinvented himself.
Kher also gave a shoutout to director Suresh Triveni and seemed genuinely excited for everyone else to see it soon.
Release date and other details
Directed by Triveni and co-written with Prajwal Chandrashekar, "Subedaar" stars Radhikka Madan as Arjun's daughter Shyama, plus Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh.
The film drops on Prime Video March 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in over 240 countries and territories.