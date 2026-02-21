NewsBytes Exclusive: Anil Kapoor's 'Subedaar' teaser out; release date revealed Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Prime Video just dropped the teaser for "Subedaar," where Anil Kapoor plays Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier trying to adjust to life in rural India.

The teaser shows him dealing with local troublemakers and family drama, even loading a gun in a tense moment while someone calls him "Chacha."

It's got that mix of action and emotion.